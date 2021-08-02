A Federal High Court in Abuja has been urged to, among others; compel the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly to aid the prompt exit of the Southeastern states from the country before concluding the ongoing constitution amendment process.

The request formed part of the three prayers in a suit filed by four politicians from Kano State namely Nastura Ashir Shariff, Balarabe Rufa’I, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam.

The plaintiffs stated in a supporting affidavit, that their action was informed by the need to stem the tide of violence and destruction allegedly occasioned by the agitation for secession, championed by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP).

They added that they do not want a repeat of the civil war that cost the nation many lives and property worth billions of naira.

Listed as defendants in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the National Assembly.

The plaintiffs are praying the court for the following reliefs:

A declaration that, by the combined effect of the provisions of Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and Articles 1, 2, and 20 (1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004, the 4th defendant (the National Assembly) is empowered to set in motion a framework for a referendum to allow the Southeastern states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to decide on their bid for self-determination.

A declaration that in view of the provisions of Articles 1, 2, 4, 14 and 20 (1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004, the 2nd and 3rd defendants (the Senate President and House of Reps Speaker) have the power to call for a joint session of both Houses of the 4th defendant to deliberate on the agitation for self-determination by the Southeastern states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

An order directing the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants to provide a framework that will pave way for the self-determination of the South-eastern states so as to leave the geographical entity called Nigeria before any further step is taken to further amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Shariff stated, in the supporting affidavit, that IPOB, “founded by one, Nnamdi Kanu, which group has been agitating for self-determination, that is, the creation of the Independent State of Biafra away from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Justice Inyang Ekwo has scheduled a hearing for November 1 in the suit filed on June 24 this year, and to which the defendants have not responded.

