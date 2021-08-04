Nigerian singer Niniola recently took to her social media page to share great news about her music with her followers

The sonorous Niniola shared the photo of the document that she received from the Recording Industry of South Africa

The Maradona crooner thanked her loyal South African fans for supporting her career, adding that the award is the first of many to come

Four years after its release, Singer Niniola's single Maradona has been certified as gold in South Africa. According to the singer, the song is fast heading for platinum in the same country.

Singer Niniola shares a good news about her 2017 single Maradona. Photos: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Niniola's Maradona makes a statement in SA

Taking to her Instagram page to share the good news, the Omo Rapala crooner shared the certificate she received from the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA).

The certificate bore the name of the Nigerian singer and the date it was issued to her.

According to RISA, the gold and platinum award is the benchmark of success for any artist.

Reactions

iamadunniade:

"Congratulations."

dakoreea:

"Nini de."

lekan_kingkong:

"Yesss!!!!"

julietibrahim:

"Your music is Gold."

cutekassy:

"Congrats Queen."

The Grammy certificate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificates online and then revealed how she got them.

According to her, the first one was in 2019 and it was for her participation as a composer on Beyonce's album The Lion King: The Gift. The album was nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

The second certificate was also from her contribution on Beyonce's musical film called Black Is King. The film was later nominated in 2020 Best Music Film category.

The singer seemed proud of herself and how far her talent has taken her in the Nigerian music industry and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng