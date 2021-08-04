BBNaija star Tega Dominic allowed a male housemate Saga to touch her chest with his mouth, causing an uproar online

The mother of one has now cleared the air on her Truth or Dare game with her fellow housemate

As expected, Nigerians expressed their opinions but many were not impressed with her explanations

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star Tega Dominic said she had an understanding with her husband before she went for the reality show.

The mother of one stated this in response to a question from Whitemoney on if her husband was okay with what she did with Saga.

BBNaija: Tega said she could do anything in the house. Photos: @its_tegadominic, @ajmoney001

Source: Instagram

Tega reacts to her Truth or Dare game with Saga

The mother of one got people talking when she allowed Saga to touch her chest with his mouth for five seconds during a Truth and Dare game.

Speaking about her actions, Tega said she got her husband's blessings to do anything except sleep with someone in the house.⁣

Reactions

amytianagloball:

"That’s what works for them. Period!!!"

aimurie_bee:

"We go know later sha."

fisayoful:

"It's easier said than done.. make the husband sha no use am against her later..."

iambgo:

"Marriage na 2 person's matter. Every other person is a crowd, their opinion na noise."

uchebakaadi:

"Money is a game-changer, husband would like wife to win if that means turning a blind eye or suppressing jealousy. Different strokes for different folks."

pwettybeth:

"Hope if the reverse is d case she will understand too. Women always have a way of disgracing themselves nor be same show wen Mike go?"

allegradamian:

"Was Mike not married too, why didn't he misbehave?"

mimah_touch:

"He would definitely use it against her in the future. Abi no b men?"

sandy_nene:

"As you are doing, he’s doing outside!! That’s that."

hor_larcash:

"Which kind understanding babe that? na your husband sha if na me no come back house."

The content I signed up for

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tega's husband reacted to her Truth or Dare game with Saga.

In an Instagram Story post, he explained that she is an actress and would probably do more on a movie set.

The young man then urged people to pay close attention as his wife is in the show to give them beautiful content.

Source: Legit.ng