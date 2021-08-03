The case involving Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari is still a trending topic in Nigeria

A well-respected broadcaster in the country, Mr. Ahmed Isah, has waded into the nationwide conversation

Isah, also known as Ordinary President frowned at the attempts to extradite Kyari, saying the police officer has done well for Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Ahmad Isah, broadcaster and founder of Brekete Family, a human rights radio, says Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has done so much good for Nigeria to go down for a mistake.

Kyari is currently on suspension over an indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a law enforcement agency in the United States of America.

Abba Kyari has been supported by Ahmed Isah, a popular broadcaster.

Source: Facebook

How Abba Kyari ordeal started

Ramon Abbas, a suspected billionaire fraudster, also known as Hushpuppi, confessed that he bribed Kyari to arrest someone who outsmarted him in a $1.1 million scam.

Isah, while speaking on his breakfast radio/television programme on 101.1 FM in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3 said the US is wrong to ask for the extradition of Kyari.

His words:

“Abba Kyari is not going down by the grace of God. He has done too good to go down because of one mistake, even if it is true.

“America cannot tell us how to live our lives, America is not heaven. We have homeless people in America, we have jobless people in America, we have Indian hemp smokers in America.

“We have serial killers in America, what are they going to tell us, is America better than Africa if not for bad leadership?

“What do they have that we don’t have? We stand behind Abba Kyari, DCP Abba Kyari and God will vindicate him.

“One day this young man will become IGP, they are just envious of him because of his extraordinary performance, they can’t do half of what he is doing. He is too intelligent for their liking. He is a civil police officer, he is not pompous.”

A legal opinion on Abba Kyari's case

Similarly, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has said the United States must make a formal request for the extradition of Kyari.

The indictment of Kyari was followed by an order for his arrest issued by the United States Attorney’s Office at the Central District of California.

Reacting to the development, Ozekhome said the FBI can’t just come to Nigeria to arrest Kyari without going through an extradition process.

Meanwhile, IGP Baba has approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

In a statement signed by the Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, and sent to Legit.ng, the IGP said the posting of the officer is on the heels of management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the unit for better service delivery.

Prior to his appointment, Disu was a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad Lagos state, and currently in charge of the department of operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

