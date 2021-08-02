Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Tunji Disu as the head of IRT

FCT, Abuja - Barely 24 hours after the suspension of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari by the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new head of the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

In a statement signed by the Force public relations officer, Frank Mba and sent to Legit.ng email, the IGP said the posting of the officer is on the heels of management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the unit for better service delivery.

The IGP also charged the new head of the IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the unit.

He also assured citizens that the IRT would remain focused in the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.

Prior to his appointment as the new head of the IRT, Disu was a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos state, and the DCP, department of operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He had also previously served at the state CID, Rivers state as the deputy head of the unit. He was also a former commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan.

DCP Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Masters degree in public administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo state.

He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, among others.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chattered Institute of Personnel management, amongst other professional bodies.

