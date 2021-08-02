The case involving Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari is still a trending topic in Nigeria

A well respected senior lawyer in the country, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has waded into the conversation

Ozekhome stated that despite the indictment of the senior police officer, the FBI cannot simply arrest him in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has said the United States must make a formal request for the extradition of Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari.

Kyari was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fraud case against Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi in the US.

The indictment of Kyari was followed by an order for his arrest issued by the United States Attorney’s Office at the Central District of California.

Reacting to the development, Ozekhome said the FBI can’t just come to Nigeria to arrest Kyari without going through an extradition process.

He told Arise News on Monday, August 2:

“When America demanded Abba Kyari, I heard people say FBI can now arrest Abba Kyari. No, you cannot do that. Nigeria is a sovereign country for crying out loud, no matter how down in the doldrums we have become.

“FBI cannot simply come here and pick up Abba Kyari. You must go through the extradition process as established in the Extradition Act of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004. You have to look at Sections 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 of the extradition act.”

Speaking further, Ozekhome pointed out that this is not the first time Nigeria will be having a case of extradition.

He, however, lamented that the issues involving Kyari, Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu are all happening at the same time.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Kyari might appear before the special panel probing his alleged involvement in an internet fraud this week.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday, August 1, suspended Kyari, from service in line with the recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Saturday, July 31.

The PSC stated that Kyari will be under suspension until the investigation over his indictment by the FBI is concluded.

Meanwhile, IGP Baba has approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

In a statement signed by the Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, and sent to Legit.ng, the IGP said the posting of the officer is on the heels of management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the unit for better service delivery.

Prior to his appointment, Disu was a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad Lagos state, and currently in charge of the department of operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

