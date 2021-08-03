The Peoples Democratic Party has embarked on a mission to unite all its aggrieved executive members

Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP's national secretary, announced this in a Facebook video on Tuesday, August 3

Ologbodiyan said that the activation of a crisis resolution mechanism is part of the party's resolutions in a meeting on Tuesday

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a bid to end its rather disturbing and threatening crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3, made some critical decisions.

In a Facebook video of the PDP, the opposition party's national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, announced some quick decisions that have been taken.

The PDP called on its members to remain calm while it solves all pending issues (Photo: PDP)

Source: Facebook

Ologbodiyan noted that the PDP will look into the grievances raised by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and those of the National Executive Council (NEC).

He also disclosed that an internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party has been immediately activated to addressed pending issues and deal with them.

The spokesman said the PDP is calling on all stakeholders and aggrieved members to remain calm as they collectively settle the problems.

PDP in emergency meeting over resignation of national officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the resignation of seven national leaders of the PDP on Tuesday necessitated a closed-door talk among executive members of the opposition party.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In recent times, the leadership of Secondus in the party has come under serious attack by some aggrieved chieftains who are alleging that they are being sidelined in some major activities.

PDP crisis deepens as mass resignation hits party’s national leadership

Meanwhile, the leadership crisis in the PDP deepened further on Tuesday after seven national officers of the party resigned from their roles.

The party chieftains addressed their resignation letters to the national secretary of the party.

The PDP members alleged that they were being sidelined and unfairly treated by Secondus.

Among those who resigned include the deputy national financial secretary, the deputy legal adviser, the deputy national auditor, the deputy national publicity secretary, the deputy women leader, and the deputy organising secretary of the party.

Source: Legit