Shine Ya Eyes housemates Angel and Jackie B recently showed support for Sammie after he went emotional

The beautiful women were spotted encouraging him with sweet words as he wrapped himself up with his white duvet

Many Nigerians did not seem to understand why Sammie should be crying in the first week of the show

A recent scene of Shine Ya Eyes housemates Angel, Jackie B, and Sammie have got Nigerians talking on social media.

Sammie and Angel were spotted on the bed discussing when the young man suddenly burst into tears.

BBNaija Jackie B and Angel were spotted pacifying Sammie. Photos: @sammielord

Sammie cries in the house

Sammie then covered his face with his duvet as he shed tears. Angel was heard pacifying him with encouraging words.

Jackie B soon walked in and Angel signalled to her that Sammie was crying. Together, both women laid beside Angel to show him support.

Watch the video below. Swipe left to see more:

Pity vote strategy won't work

Nigerians are, however, convinced that Sammie's tears is a strategy for him to gain their sympathy. According to many, it is too early to start crying.

mz_nyinye:

"I’m sha not voting anyone out of pity this year oo..make person no use cry get me this year."

__lynda.ify:

"This Sammie’s pity strategy is getting irritating... right from when he entered the house he started talking about how he had just 900naira left with him... gosh. really very irritating. The strategy dun cast biko!"

francisnnaemeke:

"Nigga dey form strategy."

bad.bwouymuller:

"Format wey don cast."

whitneybill:

"This one never reach 1week he don dey cry."

vixie_o:

"This pity vote strategy won't work for me this year. Sammie pls take note and restrategize."

eliz_s_cy:

"This is pity pot strategy na, bro it's too early to start unleashing ur cards."

Throwback photo of Whitemoney

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Instagram blog called YNaija shared a throwback photo of Whitemoney in a barbing salon with veteran actor Fred Amata.

The actor had a small smile on his face as Whitemoney worked on his hair. The throwback photo is a piece of evidence to the BBNaija housemate's recent revelation to the other contestants that he used to be a barber.

According to him, he was a barber by day and an okada man in the evening. Whitemoney noted that he did a lot of menial jobs to survive.

