14-year-old Abushe was listed among the 88 persons with the most beautiful eyes in the world, owing to his natural blue eyes

The Ethiopian boy said that his parents thought he was blind when they gave birth to him but later had a different opinion

The young lad, though bullied by peers for his eyes, dreams of playing soccer professionally in future

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Abushe became a cynosure of all eyes in his community and is fast becoming an internet sensation after he was discovered to have naturally blue eyes.

Travelnoire reports that the 14-year-old was listed as one of the 88 persons who possess the most beautiful eyes in the world.

Abushe's blue eye is a rare medical condition. Photo Credit: Travelnoire, Instagram/@alivelikethewind

Source: UGC

His parents had thought he was blind

When Abushe who hails from Jinka, located in Southern Ethiopia was born, his parents thought he was blind.

The parents however had a change of view after seeing his uniqueness and described it as a gift from God.

He left home because of bullies

Abushe said he is however bullied for his blue eyes. Speaking with a photographer and content creator Cle Hunnighan who travelled to Ethiopia to see him, the young lad stated that children in his community refuse to play with him.

They would taunt him to fix his eyes and this resulted in him leaving home and residing on the streets and engaging in fights.

In his words:

"When I was born, they thought I was blind. When they realized I could see, some people called me cursed and a lot of the children in my village refused to play with me.

"They used to warn me “you need to fix your eyes” I left home and lived on the streets and got into a lot of fights..."

One of the fights had left him with a scar above his right eye.

Abushe's blue eyes is a medical condition

Abushe's blue eyes is a rare medical condition called Waardenburg syndrome that affects an estimated 1 in 40,000 people, according to the United States National Library of Medicine as cited by Rare Disease Journal.

It is a condition where the melanin gene mutation affecting the pigment in the development of eye colour.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Girl with natural brown eyes becomes model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a street girl with brown hairs and eyes had been turned into a model.

The founder of Kid Models Africa saw Oyinyechi on the street walking home with her sister and he instantly took a liking to her. He followed the young girl home to see her parents.

According to a post on @kidmodelsafrica, Oyinyechi used to live in a batcher with her parent but the government has evicted all the dwellers and they currently have nowhere to stay.

Source: Legit