The Commonwealth has said it is closely monitoring developments around the suspension of Twitter and allegations of repression of the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, media freedom and disregard for the rule of law in Nigeria.

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Ms. Patricia Scotland, said the observation followed an appeal by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) demanding the application of “the Commonwealth Charter to hold the Nigerian government to account over the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, and the resulting repression of freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom.”

This was disclosed, yesterday, by SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

In the appeal, SERAP had stated: “The Nigerian government has repeatedly demonstrated that it is not committed to protecting human rights. The Commonwealth should take a clear stand to ensure accountability of institutions, freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom in Nigeria.”

Responding, the Commonwealth in a letter signed on behalf of Ms Scotland by Roger Koranteng, Officer in Charge, Governance and Peace Directorate said: “All Commonwealth member countries, including Nigeria, have obligations and commitments to uphold freedom of expression as one of the core values and principles of the Commonwealth Charter. This underscores a commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant human rights covenants and international instruments.

“The Commonwealth Secretary-General has been following the developments in Nigeria very closely and she is engaging the relevant stakeholders. Please be assured that the Secretariat will remain engaged with the authorities in Nigeria and encourage a speedy resolution of this matter. All Commonwealth member countries, including Nigeria, have committed themselves to upholding freedom of expression as one of the core values and principles of the Commonwealth Charter, which underscores a commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant human rights covenants and international instruments.”

Oluwadare expressed delight that SERAP’s letter and concerns it raises had caught the attention of the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Twitter Ban: FG updates Nigerians about negotiations to reverse suspension

Earlier, the Nigerian government disclosed that it is yet to begin negotiations with Twitter over the temporary ban imposed on the operations of the social media company in the country.

The government, however, stated that all was set for negotiations to begin. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the spokesperson for the attorney-general of the federation, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday, July 7.

The Nigerian government disclosed that five serving ministers are part of the committee set up to negotiate with the social media giant.

We have not stopped Nigerians from using Twitter - FG Declares

Meanwhile, the federal government told the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday, July 22, that it was aware that some Nigerians were still using the social media platform and that it had not stopped citizens from twitting.

The government made the disclosure through the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, in response to a case filed by human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, challenging the suspension of the social media site in Nigeria.

Effiong in a suit pleaded with the court to order a perpetual injunction restraining the federal government from suspending or banning the operation and accessibility of Twitter in Nigeria because the act was in violation of his rights.

Source: Legit.ng