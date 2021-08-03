Actress Funke Akindele seems to have chosen her favourite housemate of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes season

The movie star took to her page on Instagram campaigning and drumming support for nominated housemate Whitemoney

Fans of the BBNaija housemate flooded the movie star’s comment section with words of appreciation for her support

Nominations have officially kicked off in the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show and celebrities, fans among others are already showing support for their favourite housemates.

Just recently, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello took to her official Instagram page with a post calling on her fans to throw their support behind nominated housemate, Whitemoney.

Funke Akindele drums support for BBNaija's Whitemoney. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Recall that during the live nomination show, the wild cards of the season, Maria and Pere, had both mentioned Whitemoney’s name among housemates they would like to put up for possible eviction.

Well, it appears Whitemoney already scored himself massive support from the Jenifa actress as she made it clear that he wouldn’t be returning home come Sunday.

Her post read in part:

"My guy is STAYING!!! Akpa Ego!!! You ain’t going no where!!! Oya where are my #jenifans !!"

Funke while sharing the post also added that Whitemoney has been the true version of himself since he stepped into the house.

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react to Funke’s post

As expected, the post from the actress was a delight to fellow fans of the show who have also chosen Whitemoney as their favourite housemate.

Read comments sighted below:

adaoraukoh said:

"#moneygeng for the money."

chiomakpotha said:

"HE GO NO WIA! WE DIE PUT FOR THIS ONE O!!!!!!"

itskerenkezia_ said:

"We go vote for him, Jenifans we know what to do!"

miz_edidiong said:

"White Money na my Guy."

ritaogbodo0003 said:

"Thank you mama, yes he is staying."

