Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are among the players Liverpool are hoping to show the exit doors this summer

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and three others could follow them as the Reds are planning to balance their squad for the new season

The Merseyside outfit is facing the problem of non-homegrown players in their team ahead of 2021-22 campaign

Liverpool have reportedly lined up six players for sale before the end of this summer despite their silent activities in the transfer window so far.

The Reds who struggled to finish fourth on the Premier League log last season have only signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £35 million to add depth to his backline.

Although they are said to be interested in new signings like Manuel Locatelli, Saul Niguez, and Florian Neuhaus, nothing concrete has however been done to back up their seriousness.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit has been able to raise £31m from sales of Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, and Taiwo Awoniyi to Fulham, FC Porto, and Union Berlin respectively.

The Anfield dwellers however seem not done selling as The Mirror reports that they are faced with the problem of selling non-homegrown players in order to meet the Premier League’s registration rules before submitting their 25-man squad for the 2021-22 season.

List of players Liverpool might sell this summer

And this is why Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are on the list of players to be offloaded in spite of their contributions to the club.

Others players whose futures at Liverpool seem to have come to an end are Loris Karius, Nathaniel Phillips, Ben Davies, and Sheyi Ojo.

Jurgen Klopp's men have two more preseason-friendly games against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna before their season opener against Norwich on August 14 at Carrow Road Stadium.

When Van Dijk could return for Liverpool

Legit.ng earlier reported that Virgil van Dijk could return to action in Liverpool's upcoming pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin.

The Netherlands international who suffered a knee problem following his collision with Everton goalie Jordan Pickford back in October 2020, sat out for nearly eight months.

The 30-year-old also missed out on his country's European Championships campaign which saw the Orange Boys crash out in the Round of 16.

