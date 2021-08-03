Governor Ortom has ordered the demolition of the house used to keep the abducted wife of a commissioner and her driver

The Benue state governor gave the order after the victims were rescued by the police on Monday, August 2

Ortom explained that the move is in line with the Benue state's established law regarding abductions

Makurdi, Benue state - The Benue state government has demolished the building where police operatives killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued the wife of a commissioner and her driver.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Operation Zenda security outfit on Monday, August 2, killed the kidnappers and rescued Mrs Ann Uneege, the wife of the commissioner for land and survey.

The Benue state government demolished the building where police killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued the wife of the Commissioner for Land and Survey, Ann Uneege. Photo credit: Ukan Kurugh

The Punch reported that Governor Samuel Ortom who later visited the state police command headquarters in Makurdi said he had ordered the demolition of the building where the victims were kept.

He explained that the move was in line with the provisions of the law on the prohibition of abduction, hostage-taking, kidnapping, cultism and other related offences in Benue.

Legit.ng gathers that the building which was located at the BIPC Quarter, Nyinma layout, Makurdi, was pulled down by a bulldozer.

Landlords urged to profile their tenants

Speaking on the incident, Governor Ortom's security adviser, Col Paul Hemba (retd.), urged landlords to ensure proper profiling of would-be tenants before giving out their houses to them.

Hemba said the right of occupancy on the land, where the house was built, would be revoked in accordance with the law of the state.

Governor Ortom commended the police, noting that the feat would send a strong message to other criminals that Benue was not a safe haven for them.

Reactions trail demolition of building

Meanwhile, a live video of the demolition made on Facebook by one Ukan Kurugh has stirred reactions:

Toryila Ama said:

"But, why bring the house down. Wouldn't it be better if the house is confiscated and used for some other purpose? It could be used as a quarters for the police, military or some organization.

"We are too wasteful."

Ashiedu Treasure said:

"I wish this kind of quick action can be taken against all other forms of crimes involving simple citizens too. Job well done his excellency though."

Mike Igyor said:

"Why not use that house or convert it to police quarters lots of our police officers do not have a comfortable accommodation this is ....or turn it into an orphanage home."

How the commissioner's wife was kidnapped

Legit.ng recalls that Mrs Unenge was kidnapped on Thursday, July 29, in Makurdi, the state capital.

A family member of Unenge said her new model Toyota Highlander which she was driving on the ill-fated day was also stolen by the same criminals.

The gunmen were said to have fired many shots into the air to scare pedestrians, whisking her away to an unknown destination.

