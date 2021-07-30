Ann Unenge, the wife of the commissioner of lands and survey in Benue state, is nowhere to be found

Unenge was last seen by her family members on Thursday, July 29, after which she was abducted by armed criminals

The captive was kidnapped in Makurdi, the state capital by her abductors who used gunshots to scare passersby

Makurdi, Benue - Disturbing reports indicate that Ann Unenge, the wife of the Benue commissioner for lands and survey, has been kidnapped by an armed gang in Makurdi, the state capital.

A family member of Unenge told The Nation that she was abducted in the evening of Thursday, July 29, precisely by 6pm.

It was gathered that the victim was kidnapped while her new model Toyota Highlander which she was driving on the ill-fated day was also stolen by the same criminal.

The gunmen were said to have fired many shots into the air to scare pedestrians whisking her away to an unknown destination.

This tragic incident is yet to be confirmed by the spokesperson of the police command in the state, Kate Sewuese Anene.

Fear in Oyo as gunmen raid ex-commissioner’s house, kill wife

Meanwhile, gunmen on Friday, June 25, shot dead Olayemi Odetomi, the wife of Oyo former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters at her residence in Bodija, Ibadan.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to journalists in the state's capital.

Osifeso said late Odetomi, aged 66, died immediately after being shot, adding that “Updates on Investigations would be provided in due course."

Oyo boils ss suspected herdsmen invade Igangan, burn king’s palace, 10 killed

In another development, an early morning attack by bandits in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state left no fewer than 10 persons dead.

The hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen arrived in large numbers late Saturday night, June 5, and unleashed mayhem in the community.

Although the total number of fatalities has not yet been determined, it was learnt that no fewer than 10 persons lost their lives during the attack.

The criminals reportedly set ablaze the Asigangan’s palace, a gas station, a truck loaded with cassava flour and some cars.

