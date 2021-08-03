A Nigerian medical student zoomed out of his in tears anatomy practical class after making a shocking discovery

The 26-year-old discovered that the corpse he was to use for his practical was that of an old time friend

The traumatized scholar consequently informed the man's family only to discover that they had been looking for him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

For medical students in Nigerian universities, dealing with corpses at the anatomy class was an inescapable reality one braces self for, but what Mr Egbe found shocked him to the bones.

Enya Egbe, a medical student at the University of Calabar, Calabar discovered that the body he was presented for his own practical at the anatomy class was that of a friend.

The medical student communicated his discovery to the man's family Photo Credit: BBC, Newsweek

Source: UGC

The 26-year-old immediately took to his heels in tears after the discovery he made.

Egbe told BBC that he and the friend identified as Divine had known for more than 7 years and clubbed together.

Egbe eventually tipped off his finding to Divine's family who came to reclaim their relative's body. It turned out that they had been visiting different police stations in search of Divine who had been arrested by security operatives on his way back from a night outing.

Divine's body had two bullet holes on the right side of his chest.

The harsh reality of unclaimed bodies used for practicals in Nigeria

BBC reports that Egbe discovery is one of the harsh realities Nigerian medical students are faced with.

Aside from lack of corpse for medical students practicals, medical schools have somewhat become dumping grounds for unclaimed bodies.

This is as there is an existing Nigerian law that gives medical schools unclaimed bodies in government mortuaries.

Stories that have come to light by reason of the various judicial panels of enquiry set-up in the wake of #Endsars protests to look into cases of police brutality expose that some of these bodies are victims of police brutality.

The police in their defense state that 'some of these missing persons' are armed robbers gunned down during gunfire exchange with policemen.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Medical student seeks help for N4.8 million tuition fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian medical student had sought help for a N4.8 million tuition fees.

The lady said that her father has not been able to pay her school fees since his retirement five years ago.

She wrote:

“I am appealing to anyone reading this, fundraising for my fees to raise the sum of 4.8 million naira is still on and every contribution would go a long way to save my career."

Source: Legit