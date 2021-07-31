Governor Bello Masari has lamented on the overwhelming backlog of insecurity issues in Katsina

Masari on Friday, July 30, wailed that he has no time to relax and sleep as the leader of the state due to increasing reports on daily attacks

The northern governor said contrary to what many people believe, he and some of his colleagues do not often enjoy their stay in office

Katsina - The menace of rising insecurity in Katsina is giving the administration of Governor Bello Masari a very hard time.

In fact, lamenting on Friday, July 30, Masari said he hardly gets enough sleep at night because of multiple calls on bad news related to attacks, kidnap, and banditry.

The northern governor added that on a daily basis he receives reports from many channels which demand his urgent attention, The Cable reports.

He, therefore, wondered why people still think he and his colleagues in other states are having good times during this period of uncertainty when security issues dominate governance.

Masari wailed:

“In this kind of situation we are having sleepless nights. You only have a few hours to sleep with your phone beneath your ears and whoever calls you at midnight won’t do that to greet you but to tell you a problem that is happening.

“People misunderstood us (governors) as people enjoying themselves. Some people are just assuming things and we must not assume what we think is right because if someone is not in the system, he cannot understand the situation."

Going deep, Masari explained that there is no joy to be escorted by sirens as a governor since the same sounds are heard when a criminal is being taken to prison, the dead person is carried in an ambulance and while firefighters rush to an accident scene.

His words:

“The irony of this life is that a governor is being escorted with screaming siren so is the criminal being taken to prison, the dead person in an ambulance and firefighters all use sirens. So what is the joy about the sirens?"

Giving his candid advice, the governor said it will be foolish for anyone to be carried away in the arrogance of power, adding that it is always wise to think and prepare to leave office when the occasion for such.

Governor Masari reveals real cause of insecurity in Katsina

Meanwhile, Masari had said the high rate of insecurity in the state in recent years was being caused by the inordinate ambition on the part of politicians.

He said politicians are bent on reaping dubious political gains or use it as leverage ahead of the 2023 elections.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor said the unnamed politicians want to dent the image of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and the country and portray them as being passive in the face of ravaging insecurity.

