Davido had a hilarious conversation with his 4-year-old daughter, Hailey, and he shared it with his followers

Hailey didn't exactly reply any of her father's texts but he seemed to have enjoyed the fact that she replied regardless

Shortly after that, his second baby mama and Hailey's mum, Amanda took to social media to slam some Nigerians

Popular Nigerians ginger Davido recently took to social media to share a conversation he had with his second daughter, Hailey.

The four-year-old seemed to not know how to handle the device she texted her father with yet and couldn't reply to his messages with proper sentences.

Davido and Hailey have funny conversations Photo credit: @laplubelle

The singer enjoyed the funny conversation regardless and took to his Instagram story channel with a screenshot.

See the post as sighted on Instagram:

Shortly after, Hailey's mum who is Davido's second baby mama also took to her Instagram story channel to call out people texting their child.

It would appear that the Fem crooner probably initially posted the conversation with Hailey without protecting her e-mail address or phone number.

According to Amanda, people had been sending creepy messages to the 4-year-old, thereby scaring her in the process. She also revealed the intention to change Hailey's contact info.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Below are some of the reactions to Davido and Amanda's posts:

Itz_franking:

"You communicating with the gods."

Thewavegoddess:

"This is productive conversation abeg. I totally understand it!"

Hayuurr:

"At Hailey’s age I was still licking shoe polish."

Mivanni_:

"Where them take see the number cos I no dey see anything."

Iamkizito_leo:

"Is she taking to us or David?"

Komeeewilliams:

"Nigerians eh, so when you call her and she picks up what would you say to her??"

Gorgeouslikethat:

"So, how did they get the number?"

Davido stops Hailey from twerking

Davido might be good at getting the ladies to shake what their mama gave them, but it appears it is strictly PG13 when there are children involved, especially his.

The singer and his second baby mama, Amanda's child, Hailey turned four and a beautiful birthday bash was thrown in her honour.

A video clip from the birthday party left social media users buzzing. In the trending video, Hailey was seen attempting to do what has been perceived as twerking but was cut short by her superstar dad who immediately stopped her.

Source: Legit