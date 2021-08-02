Davido's third baby mama, Chioma has taken to social media to make a case for women and girls

In a recent post on Instagram, the mum of one declared that females should not have to pay for access to sanitary towels every month

Popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page to champion the same cause, and even went further to give a reason

Davido's ex-fiancee and third baby mama, Chioma, popularly known as Chef Chi, has taken to social media with a topic of interest for women.

On her Instagram page, Chioma opened a discussion, based on her belief that sanitary pads for women every month should be free.

Chef Chi and Ubi Franklin advocate for free sanitary pads for women Photo credit: @thechefchi/@ubifranklintriplemg

She wrote:

"Can we discuss this please? Drop your opinions."

Sharing the same line of thought was popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin, who went further to say that condoms should be sold.

According to him, having sex is a decision people choose to make or not, but women do not have a choice when it comes to their monthly periods.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, women agreed with both Chioma and Ubi Franklin. Read some of the comments sighted below:

Theonlychigul:

"I agree."

O.oluwanishola:

"Highly seconded!!! At least to a certain age for starters."

Lahadeeluxury:

"Honestly. Pad prices keeps increasing and I’m like whatttttttttt????"

Itsablessingg:

"Makes no sense for us to pay for something we can’t control."

Chubby_mirabel:

"Thank you for lending your voice. We need more people to speak up."

Chisanalex:

"This is applauded. Thank you Ubi."

Isreal DMW talks about Davido and Chioma's relationship

It is no news that things seemed to have hit rock bottom with Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma.

The singer's crew member, Isreal DMW, held a question and answer session on his Instagram story channel and fans had questions about the estranged couple.

Someone asked about the relationship between the singer and his ex-fiancee and Isreal noted that it was for God to decide.

