Nigerian police officers have been warned against compromises that could weaken their goodwill with the general public

The directive was given by the inspector-general of police following the suspension of one of the most celebrated police officers in Nigeria

The police boss revealed that one of the easiest ways to cultivate and sustain public support is for officers not squander their goodwill

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - Amid the suspension of Abba Kyari, the head of Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba Usman has warned all officers against compromising their goodwill with the public.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Usman, gave the warning at the inauguration of multimillion naira projects undertaken by Olusoji Akinbayo, the outgoing commander of Area “B” Command, Apapa.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has warned police officers not to compromise the integrity of their office. Photo credit: @ngpolice

Source: Facebook

The police boss who was represented by Johnson Kokumo, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone ‘2’ Command, Lagos, made the disclosure during the weekend.

He said that once an officer doesn't mortgage public support he or she will have no cause to sacrifice the integrity of their office.

According to Usman, one of the easiest ways to sustain public support is for officers to ensure that they do not squander their goodwill, The Sun added.

While noting that the feat achieved by Akinbayo who has just been promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner of police was worthy of emulation, the IGP explained that the senior officer demonstrated professionalism.

Police service commission finally suspends Abba Kyari, gives reasons

Earlier, the Police Service Commission (PSC), took decisive action concerning the embattled head of police Intelligence Response Team hours after the IGP recommended his suspension.

The PSC approved Kyari's suspension from police service on Sunday, August 1, following damaging accusations made again him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Confirming the suspension, the spokesperson for PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Sunday, August 1, said Kyari would remain suspended in office until the outcome of the investigation of his indictment by the FBI.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has taken a swipe at the American Court that allegedly ordered the arrest of DCP Abba Kyari.

In a statement issued by the national president of AYCF, Yerima Shettima and sent to Legit.ng, described the order as an attempted intimidation of a police officer right inside his independent fatherland.

Shettima, however, warned that nothing must happen to Kyari, describing the move by the FBI as totally unacceptable.

Source: Legit