A Nigerian man has gone viral for using money to motivate his wife who was exercising to lose weight

In a video making the rounds, the man who has a foot on the lady's thigh places N1000 notes in her mouth as she does push-ups

Mixed reactions have greeted the video with some social media users stressing that putting naira notes in one's mouth wasn't hygienic

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man has employed an unconventional approach in his quest to provide support and encouragement to his exercising wife.

This is as the man's wife took to exercising her body in order to lose weight.

The man motivated his wife with wads of cash Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija captured the man placing a foot on the lady's thigh and then putting N1,000 notes in her mouth.

Like a taskmaster, the man who could be seen with wads of cash would place N1000 notes in his wife's mouth each time she successfully completes a push-up.

After receiving the note with her mouth, the lady would throw it to the side and continue doing push-ups.

The lady seemed to be enjoying the whole act just like the husband as she wore a smile each time she collected the notes.

Nigerians thought the act wasn't hygienic

@subtleenergychic reacted:

"Those dirty notes going in her mouth? She’ll prolly use them to buy antibiotics."

@merimadeinheaven said:

"Copy copy Nigerians.. them for try use clean money like the people wey dem dey copy not money that has passed through hands."

@burutuelo1 commented:

"Using your mouth to collect money is not healthy though...It’s very unhygienic because it has come in contact with different kinda human hands and lot more...Lets not turn pleasure into pains."

@irokviralz1 stated:

"Staying at her feet area and her stretching her hands would have been more fun and healthier."

@veevee1_ thought:

"How many hand don touch that money that dey know abi where has d money been to and she put it in her mouth."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian man shares DM he got after changing profile image to his wife's

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared the Facebook DM he got from a stranger after changing his profile picture to his wife's own.

From the chat he shared, the unidentified personality started the conversation with 'Hii beauty' to which he clapped back, "My friend shattap... My profile picture is my wife.. No be only 'Hii beauty.'"

He captioned the post:

"Na wa o, is this what women go through?

"I changed my profile picture to that of Firstlady now now o, and I don turn "Hii Beauty"."

Source: Legit.ng News