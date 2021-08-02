Kano State Government Trains 5,504 Recruits for Community Policing

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has disclosed some of the measures being implanted to keep the state safe

The state government is seeking efficiency by building full synergy among security operatives in Kano

Kano and other states in northern Nigeria have experienced an increase in cases of insecurity fuelled by bandits

Doguwa, Kano state - The Kano state government has trained 5,504 constables to support community policing in the state.

The disclosure was made by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday, August 1, at the inauguration of the Rano Emirate community policing committees in Doguwa local government area, of the state.

Premium Times reported that the governor’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement said Ganduje vowed to support community participation in the security of Kano.

The governor was quoted as saying:

‘’We have gone further by recruiting police constabulary, who are assisting the security agencies. And also we are assisting the various community policing committees.

“We trained in Kaduna 704 graduates of Police Constabulary. Also, for each of the 36 local governments, we are training 100 Police constabulary, making a total of 3,600 Police constabulary.’’

He reportedly explained that the state was recruiting 150 police constabulary for the eight metropolitan local governments.

According to the aide, Ganduje stated that community policing is necessary to manage the security situation in Kano state, The Cable reported.

He said community policing is being woven into the fabric of Kano society as a political entity.

