An agelong tussle for land snowballed into a major crisis between Miango community and Fulanis in Bassa LGA, Plateau state

About four persons died while many houses burnt following the clash that broke out at Jebbu Miango on Saturday, July 31

ASP Ubah Gabriel, the spokesman of the Plateau state police command confirming the incident said fifty houses were torched

Plateau state - A report by Daily Trust indicates that four persons died following a clash between gunmen suspected to be Fulani Militia and Irigwe youths in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

In the fresh conflict that broke out at Jebbu Miango on Saturday, July 31, ten people were said to be injured while many houses razed.

Over 200 houses were reportedly burnt in Jebbu, Miango, Bassa local government area of Plateau state. Photo credit: Simon Lalong

According to the newspaper, both parties blamed each other for the clash which began on Thursday, July 29, to Saturday night.

In another report by The Nation, no fewer than 200 houses were reportedly burnt in the attack that was triggered by agelong tussle for land in the area between Miango community and Fulanis.

Garba Abdullahi, the state chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), said the herders who were injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Plateau state police command react

Meanwhile, ASP Ubah Gabriel, the police spokesman confirmed the tragic death of 4 locals adding that fifty houses were torched in the incident.

Gabriel explained that the tactical team were immediately deployed to tighten security and to restore peace.

He went on to note that the commissioner of police, Edward Egbuka ordered an investigation to fish out the perpetrators after visiting the scene.

