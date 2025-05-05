Gender-based violence advocate, Isioma Opute has recalled Osinachi's death as a tragic reminder of society's failure to protect victims

Speaking with Legit.ng, she emphasised the fear of social stigma as a reason many women stay in abusive homes

The UNICEF young influencer also urged communities to adopt active bystander intervention and stop viewing abuse as private

Following the conviction and death sentence of Peter Nwachukwu for the murder of his wife, gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, gender-based violence advocate Isioma Opute has reflected on the tragedy, calling it a painful reminder of what happens when victims are not heard and communities remain silent.

Domestic violence is everyone's business, says GBV advocate Isioma Opute, after Peter Nwachukwu’s conviction for his wife’s murder. Photo credit: @Frontliner1205, @therealchurchg1

Source: Twitter

Speaking with Legit.ng, Opute, a UNICEF young influencer, who noted Osinachi’s death should never have happened, urged society to do more to protect women before abuse turns fatal.

“The first step in supporting victims is creating an environment where they feel safe enough to speak up. Sometimes, it is not just fear of the abuser that keeps victims silent. It is the fear of how the community will react," Opute said.

She noted that many women remain in violent homes because of social stigma and the pressure to maintain appearances:

“Thoughts like ‘What will people say if I leave my husband’s house?’ or ‘How will this affect my image in the groups I belong to?’ are very real concerns, especially in a society that often stigmatizes women who walk away from abuse.”

Opute criticised society’s inconsistent approach to domestic violence, where victims are told to speak out but are later judged for doing so:

“We always say ‘speak up,’ ‘leave,’ but in reality, we rarely support them when they do. Instead, we shame them. Victims shouldn’t be the topic of cautionary tales or used as bad examples when raising children. They should be encouraged, protected, and treated with dignity.”

She called for a shift in attitude, urging communities to stop seeing domestic abuse as a private issue:

“If we truly want to support victims before it is too late, communities must begin to embrace active bystander intervention. Domestic violence is everyone’s business. It should not take someone’s death for us to act.”

Domestic violence is everyone’s business, it should not take someone’s death for us to act, says advocate. Photo credit: @yomiview

Source: Twitter

Opute added that safe, responsive support centres are crucial:

“Every community should have a safe, sensitive place where victims can report abuse. We need centres that act, not ones that make excuses.”

To survivors, she said:

“You are not alone. Please know that silence is not your friend, speak up. Your safety must come first, always.”

To abusers, the advocate added:

“There is absolutely no excuse for domestic violence. Please, break the cycle now. Be the end of the violence, not the reason it continues.”

Celebrity lawyer calls for life sentence for Nwachukwu

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that celebrity lawyer Stan Alieke weighed in on the sentencing of Peter Nwachukwu, suggesting that a life sentence might have been more appropriate than the death penalty.

Alieke argued that while justice must be served, the emotional and psychological impact on Osinachi’s children should also be considered, as they now face life without both parents.

His comments caused widespread debate, with many Nigerians torn between the demands of justice and the long-term well-being of the late singer’s children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng