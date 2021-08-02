Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo likes to entertain fans with random funny moments of his three children

In a recent video on Instagram, one of his daughters interrupted his wife's sleep simply because she wanted to eat

The singer revealed that at her age, he was hustling and would have run a lot of errands before he even had food to eat

Timi Dakolo recently took to social media with proof that his children are enjoying privileges he didn't have as a child.

In a video he shared on Instagram, one of his daughters, Hallel, can be seen trying to get her mum, Busola, out of bed so that she can eat.

Timi Dakolo laments about his kids' enjoyment Photo credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

The girl complained over the fact it was almost 10am and she had not eaten. Every plea from the mum who revealed she slept just hours before fell on deaf ears.

Busola also tried to get her to eat something else, but the girl was bent on getting her out of bed. It seemed Hallel was the one who also forwarded the video to her dad.

In the caption, Timi revealed that his kids are enjoying and at 9, he runs a series of domestic errands before getting food to eat.

He wrote:

"These children are enjoying. At 9, I was peeling egusi. Prizing ice fish (Titus), scrubbing back of pot with Vim and white sand. Fetching water, 3 street away and still carve out time to play war start before going to grind pepper at mile 3 market. Na when you see food, you eat o."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments from fans and colleagues sighted under the post below:

Gideonokeke.ng:

"Dem nor Dey use suffer Dey boast. Pastor leave dem."

Omonioboli:

"All I can see is how gorgeous this morning beauty is. Abeg eat cereal and let mom get some sleep."

Empresslulus:

"Your wife is naturally Beautiful. Sleeping and maintaining beauty."

Adesope.olajide

"Something tells me daddy put princess up to this. I think the story goes- daddy speaking to his princess, how’s mum? She is sleeping. Really? Oya go and wake her up and video her too."

Hallel clocks 9

Much loved Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo's second child and first daughter, Hallel turned nine and he took to social media to celebrate.

The singer who was full of praises for Hallel shared a photo of his lovely girl on his Instagram page to wish her a happy birthday.

Dakolo revealed that his princess is a tennis champion who is also smart and intelligent.

