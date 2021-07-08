The temporary ban imposed on the operation of Twitter in Nigeria would remain pending the outcome of negotiations between the federal government and the social media company

The Nigerian government announced that it has set up a committee to negotiate with Twitter, a few weeks after the controversial ban was imposed

The ban has been condemned by many Nigerians, human rights groups, and foreign governments as an attack on the freedom of expression

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government has disclosed that it is yet to begin negotiations with Twitter over the temporary ban imposed on the operations of the social media company in the country.

The government, however, stated that all was set for negotiations to begin.

FG claims Twitter is a security threat. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the spokesperson for the attorney-general of the federation, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday, July 7, The Punch reported.

He said:

‘’The negotiations have not started yet. The process for negotiation has started by the formation of the Federal Government’s committee.”

“The process is ongoing. The public will be properly informed through the media at the appropriate time when resolutions are reached.”

Premium Times reported that the Nigerian government disclosed that five serving ministers are part of the committee set up to negotiate with the social media giant.

AGF Malami justifies Twitter ban

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami has maintained that anything offensive that breaches the Nigerian laws by a business entity will not be entertained.

Malami made the disclosure on Thursday, July 1, while hosting the High Commissioner of Great Britain, Ms. Catriona Laing, in Abuja.

The minister went on to note that reasonable restrictions to freedom of expression are locally and internationally recognized.

House of Reps rejects lifting of Twitter's suspension

In another news, the House of Representatives has rejected the motion to lift the suspension of Twitter's operations in Nigeria.

PM News reported that the lower legislative chamber made its decision on Thursday, July 1, while considering the report of its Committees on Information, ICT, Intelligence, Justice, and Orientation.

Toby Okechukwu, the deputy minority leader of the House considering the report, suggested an amendment to one of the recommendations. Though Okechukwu's motion was formally supported by another member, the majority of the House rejected it when put to the vote.

Source: Legit.ng