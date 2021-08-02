A Nigerian woman identified as Funmi Desalu-Vold has inspired people on social media with her success story

The woman, who walked down the aisle at the age of 40, gave birth at 49 and had her first collaboration with a beauty brand at the age of 50

Sharing adorable photos of herself on her Facebook page, Funmi advised women to keep going and not despair, saying delay in life does not mean denial

Funmi Desalu-Vold, a Nigerian woman who got married at the age of 40, has taken to social media to inspire people on the need to embrace patience.

Taking to her Facebook account, Funmi said she started her YouTube page at the age of 45, five years after getting married.

Funmi Desalu-Vold is an inspiration to many Nigerians. Photo credit: Funmi Desalu-Vold

Getting pregnant and giving birth

Sharing adorable photos of herself on her social media page, the Nigerian woman said she gave birth at the age of 49 after conceiving at 48.

Funmi got her first collaboration with a beauty brand at the age of 50 and got a second one at 51. Interestingly, she was able to grow her YouTube page from 50,000 to 165,000 subscribers in a matter of two months.

Her post read in part:

"I had my first collaboration with the beauty brand @juviasplace at 50! I got a second beauty collaboration with @juviasplace at 51!

"And at 52 my @youtube channel grew from 50k to 165k in a matter of TWO months!"

Delay is not denial

The woman admitted that everything happened to her in later life, adding that she has a funny feeling that there is more to come.

According to Funmi, just because it is delayed does not mean it is denied. She implored women to keep going and not despair.

She said:

"Everything happened to me in later life and I have a funny feeling there’s more to come, so every day all I pray for is a long life!

"Just because it’s DELAYED does NOT mean it is DENIED! Keep Going Sis."

Many are inspired

Ayanna Miller said:

"I love this lady! She's a blessing to me!!! A TOTAL BLESSING!!!!!"

Jered Friedland commented:

"You earned every drop of it, you radiant goddess, so proud of you and enjoy all of it in health and happiness xoxo."

Alejandra Paladino wrote:

"Yes girl. You are fabulous!! Love you & your energy. We had some great times together."

Tola Adejokun said:

"Congratulations on your success, many more to come IJN Amen."

50-year-old woman gives birth for the 1st time

In other news, a heartwarming video of a 50-year-old woman has emerged on social media in which she could be seen expressing gratitude to God for finally giving birth after years of waiting.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @oyoaffairs, the woman knelt on the floor beside her husband and praised God for finally receiving the fruit of the womb.

The woman's husband, decked in white traditional attire, also praised God for finally becoming a father after years of waiting for a miracle.

