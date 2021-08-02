The young man and lady whose childhood photos became popular memes have finally gone on a date after revealing themselves as the faces behind the memes

Adorable videos and photos of the duo were shared on social media and many Nigerians want them to pick a wedding date already

According to social media users, the young man and lady look good together, but some insinuated that it may end in tears

A young Nigerian man behind the popular meme of a little frowning kid receiving a gift has finally gone on a date with the young lady whose childhood photo also went viral.

Recall that on Thursday, May 6, the young man with the Twitter handle @EvansTed101 claimed it was his photo as he placed a present snap of himself beside it using the "How it started vs How it's going" format.

The young man and the lady decided to go on a date after revealing themselves as the faces behind the popular memes. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

The female version of the viral meme is that of a little girl smiling while receiving her own gift. Both of them were present at the same event, which was their graduation.

Interestingly, the "frowning boy" and the "smiling girl" went on a date and the latter shared adorable videos and photos on social media.

In one of the videos, the duo could be seen in a mall as the lady carried two white nylons. Focusing the camera on the young lady, @EvansTed101 said:

"Fine girl, see your smile."

The lady responded smilingly by saying "fake smile".

Social media users react

@cutekimani said:

"See me smiling as if they've announced wedding date."

@purrfect10wigs commented

"They should do hangout for we wey follow dey the school o."

@heisbram wrote:

"The guy still has that mean facial expression tho."

@bright3647 said:

"That guy looks younger now."

Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia smiles

Legit.ng previously reported that popular meme kid queen, Kaavia James, who is known for her frowny and meaning-packed expression went viral with a look many could not easily associate with her.

Photos of the kid are all over the internet with her signature expressions that show that she is always angry about something.

Her mother, Gabrielle Union, who is also an American actress, posted her smiling photos on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 3, as she captioned it:

"Smiles. #MommyAndMe."

