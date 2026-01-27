A recruiter has expressed his displeasure after coming across an Abuja job advert barring many Nigerian university graduates from applying

According to the advert, only graduates from 11 universities can apply for its jobs, and they include Covenant University and the University of Lagos

Outrage trailed the company's job advert, with the recruiter and other netizens decrying the segregation and sidelining of graduates from other Nigerian universities

A Nigerian recruiter, Emmanuel Bassey, has reacted to an Abuja company's job advert, which indicated that only graduates of 11 Nigerian universities could apply for its vacancies.

Emmanuel wondered why graduates from other Nigerian universities should be sidelined, describing it as pure discrimination and segregation on the part of the company.

Recruiter blasts Abuja company for job advert

Emmanuel, in a tweet on X, argued that a university's name does not guarantee competence, but results do.

Throwing shade at the Abuja company, Emmanuel noted that strong companies test skills, while weak ones hide behind labels.

"Why the segregation?

"Why should graduates from other universities be sidelined from applying?

"This is pure discrimination and unfair to them.

"A university name doesn’t guarantee competence. It's your results that do.

"Strong companies test skills. Weak ones hide behind labels.

"If you can’t assess competence without a school label on a jobseeker, that’s a hiring problem, not a candidate problem," Emmanuel's tweet partly read.

Company names 11 universities in its advertorial

In the job advert posted on X by Jobs with Aramide on January 24, the company said only graduates with first-class or second-class honours in Economics, Engineering, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Business Administration, Finance, or Accounting could apply for its vacancies.

The company further stated that only graduates from 11 listed universities could apply, namely Covenant University, Babcock University, Landmark University, Afe Babalola University, Pan-Atlantic University, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, University of Benin, Redeemer’s University, Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The advertorial also said that graduates from the above-mentioned universities applying for its vacancies should be under 24 and fluent in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Outrage has trailed the job advert.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Abuja job vacancy

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the job vacancy below:

@abiola_bg said:

"They are just being honest. Some company will just thrash your cv if you didn't finish from a reputable school.

"Same for DE candidates, some Universities will toss your results aside if you didn't finish from a reputable Poly."

@AdekunleAdebona said:

"It is well.

"I have seen more polytechnic folks build world class products, led teams to win awards and all, its not about the school, its always about the skills! It is well.

"God help us for Naija."

@GeorgiKristien said:

"So no hope for us that finished from Sokoto State Polytechnic of Agriculture?"

@Dav241042218777 said:

"Na only university segregation you see, what about the age discrimination? Graduate under 24..... Nigeria's public university."

@Naijajobland said:

"The funniest part is that the labour law doesn’t focus on such cases, so they can get away with it.

"We need to do more."

@israelscortio said:

"Dem no even put my school and my school dey top 10 o."

@uchebakaadi said:

"In sane climes Red Brick Universities in d UK & Ivy League in the U.S.A. graduates r sought after by Fortune 500 companies. Quality is clear u can’t compare students of Imo State Uni. Nekede to UNN. It is what it is."

