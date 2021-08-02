Despite numerous defections to the APC, the ruling party has reasons to be worried about its number one opponent, PDP, for the 2023 elections

This is as Atiku Abubakar has rekindled serious plans to take the seat of power on the platform of the PDP

Atiku, as reported by local media, has started making consultations with some bigwigs of the party in the southeast

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rivers - Reports from The Sun indicate that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, is making serious preparations.

The newspaper claimed that a source in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) revealed to it that to solidify his plans, Atiku recently paid a visit to Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers.

Atiku needs the support of Governor Wike to push his presidential ambition (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

It was reported that Atiku offered a hand of reconciliation to Wike, a famous power broker in the PDP, so as to help him secure widespread support, especially in the southeast.

The PDP source claimed that the former vice presidential candidate asked Wike to work with him and forget the fact that he did not support him during the 2019 polls.

This early preparation by Atiku coincides with serious leadership unrest in the PDP as some prominent chieftains are calling for the sack of Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the party, before 2023.

2023 presidency: APC replies Atiku, reveals why Nigerians will not vote for PDP

Meanwhile, the APC had said the country would not return to its past years under the PDP. The party said this in reaction to a statement by Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that Atiku had on Thursday, July 29, said Nigerians could wait for the PDP to return to power, adding that he had never seen Nigeria in such a bad state.

He was quoted to have said after a meeting with Wike of Rivers state: “I believe Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come so that PDP will return.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I have never seen it this bad, I’m seventy plus. I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges, in terms of unemployment. I have never seen it so bad — this is the worst.”

Source: Legit