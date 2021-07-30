The ruling APC has tackled the PDP chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, for saying Nigerians can't wait to vote the PDP back into power in 2023

John Akpanudoedehe, APC's national caretaker secretary, said Nigerians will not vote for the PDP having found out that the party is a failure

The APC chieftain said his party's achievements in the less than eight years in power have eclipsed the PDP's 16 wasted years

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the country will not return to its past years under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Cable reported that the party said this in reaction to a statement by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathers that Atiku had on Thursday, July 29, said Nigerians cannot wait for the PDP to return to power, adding that he had never seen Nigeria in such a bad state.

He was quoted to have said after a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state:

“I believe Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come so that PDP will return.

“I have never seen it this bad, I’m seventy plus. I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges, in terms of unemployment. I have never seen it so bad — this is the worst.”

APC fires back, says PDP is a failure

In a terse statement on Friday, July 30, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC national caretaker committee, said the PDP is a failure.

Akpanudoedehe said the opposition party was in power for 16 years, yet there is nothing to show for the time spent.

The statement reads:

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ought to know that Nigerians can never return to Egypt again. They cannot vote the PDP in 2023 having tested the party and known that it is a failure. In other words, nothing good can come out of PDP."

“They were there for 16 years without anything to show for it. The achievements of our party in the less than eight years in power has eclipsed the PDP 16 wasted years.

“APC is not in the class with the PDP in many ways.”

Atiku disowns presidential posters

In another report, Atiku has disowned presidential campaign posters pairing him with a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, as his running mate.

The posters which surfaced in Abuja recently had Atiku and Soludo’s photographs side by side announcing an Atiku/Soludo ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng gathered that Atiku in a statement released by his media office and signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said he knew nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it.

