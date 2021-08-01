Gerard Butler has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles demanding N4.1bn from the Olympus Has Fallen creators

The thespian's lawsuit noted the money is part of the 2013 film's profit with claims the producers undervalued the receipts by millions

The movie star also noted in his suit that another N3.2bn, given to the studio execs, was not reported

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler is suing the movie Olympus Has Fallen producers and parent companies Nu Image and Millennium Films.

According to New York Post, the thespian filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, July 30, claiming he is owed about 10 million dollars (N4.1bn) in back end compensations.

Gerard Butler is looking to earn from the film's profits. Photo: gerardbutler.

Source: Instagram

This was supposed to be part of the 2013 film's profits and claims that the producers had undervalued domestic and foreign receipts by millions of dollars.

According to Butler's suit, another N3.2bn that went into the studio executives was not reported.

The suit also mentioned a breach of contract was made, breach of the implied covenant of good faith, fair dealing, fraud and intentional interference with contracts was made.

The Olympus Has Fallen film saw Butler play Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent tasked with saving the president after a White House terrorist invasion.

It also saw the birth of two more films, London Has Fallen, and Angel Has Fallen.

The complaint stated that producers have made millions from the movie but refuse to pay Butler a sum of the profits promised to him by the parties' agreement.

Source: Legit