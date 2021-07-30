Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of Black Widow as it has allegedly breached the terms outlined in her contract

Scarlett and her legal team feel releasing the film on Disney+ is a move to boost subscribers and stock value

Disney refuted the claims, saying that the legal action is unnecessary and there are no actual grounds for it

Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action against Disney for an alleged breach of contract. Playing the main role in the Marvel film Black Widow, Scarlett is not pleased with the fact it has been released on Disney+ platform alongside its run in movie theatres.

Johansson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that her contract was breached when Marvel’s parent company released the film on the Disney+ platform. Image: @scarlettjohanssonworld.

Source: UGC

According to Complex, Scarlett’s contract stated that there would only be a theatrical release of the film. Releasing the film on Disney+ has therefore breached the contract.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realising the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” part of the suit reads, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Johansson’s attorney, John Berlinski, told Complex that Disney is allegedly “hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext” to boost Disney+ subscribers and the company’s stock price by releasing movies like Black Widow onto the platform.

Berlinski said it is necessary to take legal action as ignoring the terms of the contract would be a violation of the actor's rights and the ability to make the film a success.

“But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court. This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honour its contracts.”

Disney released a statement in which they refuted Scarlett’s claims, stating that “there is no merit whatsoever” to what Scarlett and her team have filed for.

Source: Legit