The Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN) has called on the leadership of the APC in Lagos to address irregularities in the last council election

AYDAN, in a petition sent to the chairman of the APC in Lagos, Tunde Balogun, to compel the chairman of Agbado Oke-Odo, Famuyiwa to inaugurate the 5th Assembly of the council

According to the group, the chairman of the council has postponed the inauguration twice before Thursday, July 29

Alimosho, Lagos - The Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN) has written a petition letter to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and the state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, over alleged electoral fraud perpetrated during the council election held in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA on Saturday, July 24.

In the petition signed by its president, Comrade Ogungbade Lateef and sent to Legit.ng, the group also petitioned the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Balogun, to look into the matter and resolve it without further delay.

The leadership of the APC in Lagos has been urged to address injustice perpetrated during the last council election in the state. Credit: APC

According to the group, it was aware that the inauguration of the fifth Assembly of the councils across the Alimosho federal constituency was held in four local council development areas and one local government area in Alimosho federal constituency.

AYDAN, however, noted that the executive chairman of Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, David Adedapo Famuyiwa, has postponed the inauguration twice before Thursday, July 29.

It said that its members from the LCDA who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony and inauguration of the 5th Assembly confirmed that only three councilors out of the seven duly elected were issued the certificate of return by the LASIEC.

The group noted that the LAIEC issued a certificate of return to Famuyiwa as an executive chairman of the council.

AYDAN gives Famuyiwa 72 hours ultimate to inaugurate council legislative arm

AYDAN, therefore, urged Famuyiwa to within 72 hours ultimatum inaugurate the 5th Assembly of the LCDA to avoid a peaceful protest in the council in order to prevent truncation of democracy.

The petition read:

"Mr. chairman, permit us to congratulate you, your vice-chairman as well as duly elected 7 councilors that was for your victory in the Just concluded local government election that was held on 24th of July 2021.

"Lets us also inform you that the era of partisan politics is gone, the next thing that should be the Concern of all the elected officers of the LCDA should be about the Development of Agbado Oke Odo LCDA and Alimosho at Large.

"Dear chairman sir 'Let us also remind you that every political officer is the servant of the people we thereby urge you and every other political officer to roll up your sleeves in order to ensure that the people of Agbado Oke Odo benefit a bunch from this administration.

"It was brought to our notice that the inauguration of the 5th Assembly of the councils across the Alimosho federal constituency has been held in other four local council development areas and one local government area in Alimosho federal constituency. We are also aware that Agbado Oke Odo LCDA has postponed the inauguration of the 5th Assembly twice before Thursday, July 29."

It further stated:

"We also heard that you claimed you were given a court injunction not to swear in an elected councilorship aspirant from Ward A Oki Alaguntan because you received a court injunction from an Accord Party candidate not to swear in the Lady, alongside her six other colleagues, this singular action infuriated the three other duly elected councilors and they walked out of the council alongside the other Lady whom they felt would be cheated and the entire people of Oki Alaguntan Ward will not be represented and Four of them walked out of the council because according to them an injury to one is an injury to all.

"We also learnt after four of the duly elected councilors walked away from the Council because they felt that the people's mandate that was given to them from their various Wards would be distorted by that undemocratic act of yours.

"We also learnt that after four out of seven councilors walked away from the council you went ahead to Conduct the inauguration and swearing in three of the councilors which did not constitute the majority of the seven validly elected Councilors of the council.

"We saw the act of denying a validly elected councilor been sworn in like a slap to the entire people of the Ward where the councilor came from, and one would be wondering why such court injunction that you claimed you were given from A candidate that was not announced as the winner of the election by Lagos State independent Commission (LASIEC) or why such injunction was not given to LASIEC chairman or the party why you."

APC chieftain Balogun writes Tinubu, Others over crisis in Alimosho APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Alimosho federal constituency, Prince Idris Balogun, petitioned the leadership of the party, calling for urgent intervention into the matter.

It was reported that Balogun made this known on Tuesday, July 27, in a letter written to APC Lagos secretariat and the party's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Balogun said the happenings in the political arena in the Alimosho area of the state call for serious concerns and attention in order to save the party from implosion.

