Eyitayo Jegede has reacted to the offer of friendship from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state

Jegede in a statement through the PDP in Ondo said that he cannot join a government that cannot cater to the needs of the people

The PDP guber candidate alleged that things would have been much better in the state if he had been given the mandate

Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Ondo election, has rejected the offer of working with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu after the Supreme Court verdict upheld the victory of the latter.

Reacting to the governor's offer, Jegede, in a statement signed by the chairman of the PDP in Ondo, Kennedy Peretei, said the move is laughable, The Nation reports.

Jegede said he had better plans for the Ondo people before the election (Photo: APC)

Source: Facebook

The PDP candidate said he cannot be part of a system that, according to him, has forced many students out of schools because of high tuition fees.

Peretei said this is coming at a time when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa Chapter has embarked on an indefinite strike while civil servants are lamenting the payment of 30% salaries.

He noted that before the last gubernatorial election, Jedege draw up a thought-out manifesto that will benefit people of the state education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, industrialization, and welfare of civil servants.

The Ondo PDP boss added:

“The Supreme Court verdict has also exposed the impunity which is the trademark and the foundation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Government at all levels. All the seven Justices of the Supreme Court agreed that Mai Mala Buni acted in clear violation of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“This has become the talking point of the political space since the judgment was delivered. Our jurisprudence on election matters has been enriched and everyone is grateful to Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP for not allowing the APC to drown our democracy in the sea of their impunity.”

Buhari congratulates Akeredolu on Supreme Court victory, sends important message

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state over the Supreme Court judgment, which upheld his re-election in the October 10, 2020 election.

This was revealed in a statement released on Wednesday, July 28, by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, shared on Facebook by Adesina, President Buhari advised Akeredolu and all elected leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to always put the people first in their consideration of development projects.

