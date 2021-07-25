Nigerian university students might have to go back home for another long period as lecturers are threatening to go on strike

This was revealed by the leadership of ASUU in the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University on Saturday, July 24

The union's chairman in the institution, Ibrahim Inuwa said the federal government is yet to implement half of the signed agreements

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi - There are indications that another nationwide strike across Nigerian universities is imminent as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is not pleased with the federal government's body language.

According to ASUU's chairman at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Ibrahim Inuwa, the government has only implemented two of the eight agreements it signed with the union, Daily Trust reports.

The union claimed that the government is failing to keep most of its promises

Allegations

Inuwa said among items on the last Memorandum of Action (MoA) yet to be implemented are earned academic allowance, funding for revitalization of public universities, the proliferation of state universities, renegotiation and replacement of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (with University Transparency and Accountability Solution.

Moreover, he stated that the set date for the release of the next tranche of the said allowance has expired followed by silence from the government.

Inuwa further alleged that for some considerable number of months, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) have maintained omission of their members from payment of salaries alongside massive pay reduction through the IPPIS.

The union's boss in the northern university disclosed that owing to these, lecturers are threatening to down their tools in no time.

His words:

"The ultimate goal of the OAGF appears to be doing everything humanly possible to coerce members of ASUU to enroll into IPPIS and to kill the union finally.

“This plague has been evident across all Federal Universities in Nigeria since February 2020. This to us is an outright act of ingratitude on the part of the Government for the sacrifices members of ASUU are making in order to establish a progressive nation. A clear case of punishing citizens for being patriotic.”

FG, ASUU finally reach agreement, promise to avert future strike

Meanwhile, the government and ASUU had resolved to carry out a regular review of the progress made in the execution of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) reached by both parties.

The president of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting between the leadership of the union and the federal government on Friday, March 26, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that Ogunyemi said that the meeting was fruitful and that progress had been made.

