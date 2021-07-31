Nollywood’s Kate Henshaw has sounded a strong note of warning to internet trolls monitoring how celebrities choose to mourn

Henshaw’s video comes hours after the news of veteran actress Rachel Oniga’s demise became public

The actress made it clear that she wouldn’t hesitate to block those who drop nosy comments and tell people how to feel

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw in a recent Instagram video has called out online trolls who have made it a habit to monitor how celebrities chose to mourn the death of a loved one or colleague.

According to Henshaw, the behaviour is completely reprehensible which is why she chose to address it rather than turn a blind eye.

This was followed by the actress making a reference to the demise of veteran film star Rachel Oniga.

Henshaw noted that people only woke up to receive the terrible news. The actress explained how she had shown up at a cancer awareness programme for women and only got to hear of the heart-breaking news when she walked into the venue.

She went on to call out those she described as ‘mobile mourners police’ who are trolling people’s pages and asking them why they have not dedicated any post to the late thespian.

Rachel Oniga: Actress Kate Henshaw sounds note of warning to trolls. Photo: @k8henshaw/@racheoniga

Henshaw strongly called on such people to desist from such a line of action. According to her, people do not process bad news the same way and not everyone is also prone to public display of affection.

The Nollywood star went on to add that anyone who comes to her page with such behaviour is going to get blocked.

Concluding the post, she prayed the late Oniga to rest in peace while urging people to pay more attention to their healths.

Colleagues react to Kate Henshaw's post

The Nollywood star seemed to have spoken the mind of many colleagues as they hailed her in the comment section.

Read some of their messages below:

moabudu said:

"Thank you for speaking your truth."

drewuyi said:

"God Bless you May her soul rest in peace."

charlesinojie said:

"People wey frustration don collect their brains."

precymal said:

"Honestly! Internet Mourners Police Association. May her soul RIP."

tiwangadie said:

"A lot of people needs to listen to this.... this is also an aspect of maintaining ur own lane... In a nutshell mind ur business especially if you weren’t summoned."

theonlychigul said:

"GB....OH GBBBBBB....YOU HAVE SPOKEN THE MIND OF ME AND THE WORLD... MOURNERS MOBILE POLICE....LET PEOPLE BE...."

Rachel Oniga: Family issues official statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an official press statement was posted on the Instagram page of late Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga.

The family of the late thespian disclosed that she died of a heart-related issue contrary to false reports of COVID-19 complications.

More condolence messages poured in the comment section from fans and colleagues of the Nigerian movie star.

