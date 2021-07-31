Nigerian gospel musician, Tope Ajogbajesu, of the Ajogbajesu Twins music group has passed away

The sad news of his demise was made public in a post shared on the official Facebook page of the gospel music group

Fans and colleagues of the late musician have offered condolence messages for his family and loved ones

It is indeed a sad time for the family members and fans of Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Ajogbajesu, of the popular Ajogbajesu Twins gospel music group.

The second member of the group, Jide, shared the sad news of his demise on their official page on Facebook.

Gospel singer Tope Ajogbajesu passes away. Photo: @ajogbajesutwins

Source: Facebook

According to Jide's post, the singer passed away on Friday, July 30.

His caption read:

"With a painful regret that I am informing you that we lost our beloved one, Tope Ajogbajesu."

See the post below:

Condolence messages pour in for late Tope Ajogbajesu

The sad news stirred different reactions from fans of the singer and many offered condolence messages for his family and friends.

Read some of the messages below:

Oluwaleye Taiwo said:

"This is so painful we are still together like 3 weeks ago in Akure."

Adebola Abidemi said:

"Have been ur fans since my secondary school days.... Love u Tope but God loves u more, may ur soul rest in perfect peace."

Grace Toyin wrote:

"So sad, rest in peace Tope Ajogbajesu, I don't know that it was last day I will see you in Awoko wedding, o ga oooo."

Eniola Ifeoluwa Temicrown said:

"So painful to hear your exit yesterday Tope Ajogbajesu but,no one can question God...may the lord console all the entire families .rest in peace."

Yeye Adebukola Ekiran Adewale said:

"With the look of his reduction in weight over some years now, even his pictures, I sense he has a challenges with his health. This is painful.may his gentle soul rest in peace."

