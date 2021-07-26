Pastor Tunde Bakare has spoken out against the use of intimidation by some public officials on Nigerians

Bakare in utter bravery warned such persons that a hard lesson awaits them if they ever come after him

The cleric disclosed that he used to be a trusted ally of this official and even assisted him to attain greatness

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church has lashed out at an unnamed federal government official who, according to him, is at odds with his recent pronouncements.

Without disclosing the identity of the prominent official, Pastor Bakare noted that what is now in vogue is for persons of similar calibre to use brutality and intimidation on people instead of pursuing justice.

Bakare also dared the prominent Nigerian to come after him and learn a hard lesson for doing so, Punch reports.

In a feat of fearlessness, the fiery cleric called on the official to go ahead and say in public whatever evil he has done in secret if there is any, This Day added.

The pastor recalled that he was one of those who worked hard to take this appointee to his present office and vowed never to pay him visits anymore.

His words:

“I dare you to come after me since that is the usual style now. You might have done it to others; you are about to learn a lesson if you touch me.

“If you know what I have done in secret, bring it to the open. I dare you to come after me if you can. I worked with you; I worked for you; I supported you to get there (where you are). When I talk now, I now have a smelly mouth.

“I’m not interested in meeting you any longer; no more visits. Now, it is war, because Nigeria must be set free.”

Tunde Bakare declares love for Igbo presidency

Meanwhile, Bakare had revealed why he would love to see the Igbo presidency come to reality. The man of God who said he would love someone from Igbo extraction as president of Nigeria argued that sadly in the country, democracy is a ruthless game of numbers.

He consequently urged southeasterners to look for a way to form an alliance to realise the hope of having an Igbo president.

He said:

“Democracy is a ruthless game of number. For as long as we practice politics the way we do and majority will carry the vote, it will very difficult for anyone whether it’s in the north-central, northeast, south-south. If you don’t have the number, you cannot become president of Nigeria.”

