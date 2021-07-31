The Shine Ya housemates had their very first Saturday night5 party and as expected they showed up in style

The housemates all posed for photos with the phone given to them while they waited for the party room to open

July 31, 2021 witnessed the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates boogie down as they experienced their first Saturday Night party.

The theme according to Big Brother was 'Rep your style' and as expected, the housemates brought their A games.

While it was raining tight-fitted mini dresses and high heels among the ladies, the guys left their packs on display in shirtless jackets and denim pants ensembles.

Angel and Sammie who have grown quite close over the past few days in the house served it hot on the dancefloor.

At some point, Laycon's hit song, Verified, was played and in this version, the rapper hyped each housemate, leaving them even more excited.

Liquorose had no plans to take any prisoners. In this trending clip, she is seen in a mini dance battle with a now-barechested Saga.

The search for the wild cards

Meanwhile, the housemates have continued to suspect their fellow stars in a bid to discover the wild cards. This came to a head after Biggie gave the Head of House an interesting clue.

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition started out with a twist after Big Brother revealed to the housemates that there were two wild cards among them.

The instruction was for the remaining housemates to get to know the others well enough and discover who the wild cards are. According to Biggie, if they are able to do that, the wild cards would be sent home during the eviction show.

