A Nigerian realtor has narrated how he almost got into trouble because of one of VeryDarkMan's recent videos

According to the man, he was scrolling through the TikTok app when he unexpectedly came across the video, and the first words VeryDarkMan uttered drew people's attention

His experience made other netizens share what they went through when they also watched that particular VeryDarkMan video

A realtor, known as @bukaofbenin, has warned people to be mindful of how they watch TikTok videos in public, sharing an experience where watching one of VeryDarkMan's videos almost got him in trouble.

Some days ago, VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, released a video on social media shading the various cult groups in the country for not rising to the occasion amid a surge in bandit attacks.

VeryDarkMan: Man's experience on bus

VeryDarkMan started the video by sarcastically hailing the different cult groups in their popular slang.

The realtor said he was browsing TikTok when he suddenly came across the video, which caught people's attention because his phone volume was high.

For fear of being challenged by cultists, the man said he had to quickly reduce his phone volume. In a video released on TikTok, the man spoke in Pidgin.

His statement partly read:

"...Omo, this last post wey VDM do so nearly put me for trouble now now now...as I dey come down for bus. I just dey inside bus, just dey watch TikTok videos.

"You know as TikTok video e na, I just dey click am dey go up. Na so VDM just enter inside just dey hala plantain this one, eh, banana, turkey. I need to reduce my phone volume o before them go collect my XR for wetin I no know..."

Listen to the man's experience in the video below:

VeryDarkMan: Man's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's video below:

Bella koko said:

"Na waiting do me for my store oo and I connect my zealot 😂😂😂na once all those look back Dey look me."

silver said:

"Na my body build save me oo 😂😂 he happen to me inside bus when dey load for ringroad, na once conductor and driver look me."

₱₹££_ÇÃÑÃ💰✅ said:

"Even me oo omo even one bros con just dey look me o i det watch my back no o."

luxe__by_robyn said:

"This will teach you people to start reducing your phone volumes in public,cos why will your phone be that loud and be disturbing people’s peace."

Jackson Robert said:

"Guy I swear you be comedian which one be Banana,Turkey? abeg talk waiting vdm talk."

big_slime808 said:

"Na my girl Dey scroll and the thing hala Omooh she quickly give am back to me."

Majeed Maney 👑📿 said:

"And me just dey house dey play JBL o with high volume o. omor na once i off phone screen run go off JBL. i no wan even reduce volume."

