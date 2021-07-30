The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided the ruling of the Federal Capital Territory high court which sacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s executive council in Anambra.

In two verdicts on Friday, July 30, the appellate court upheld the two appeals filed against the earlier judgment in Abuja, The Nation reports.

According to the new judgment, the FCT court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the suit over the controversy of PDP's leadership in the state.

Source: Legit.ng