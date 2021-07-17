The PDP governorship candidate in the Anambra guber poll, Valentine Ozigbo has opened on why his name is missing from the list of candidates

According to him, the list published by the electoral commission is temporary, adding that he was still in the gubernatorial race

Ozigbo was declared the winner of the party's governorship primary election held by another faction of the opposition

Anambra state - A day after the release of candidates for the Anambra state November 6 governorship poll, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP candidate has reacted to his exclusion from the list.

The Punch reports that despite the electoral commission dropping his name, Valentine Ozigbo on Saturday, July 17, announced he is still in the gubernatorial race to take over from Governor Obiano.

The candidate of the PDP in the Anambra guber election has announced that he is still in the governorship race.

However, the electoral commission cited a court order as its reason for its decision

While describing the exclusion of the party from the list published by INEC as temporary, Ozigbo's media adviser, Aziza Uko maintained that the PDP had mobilised resources to ensure the order was vacated, Channels TV added.

Uko in a statement noted that INEC's reliance on the court order in not publishing Ozigbo's name as a candidate was a matter of procedure.

Hopes dashed as court rules against PDP Anambra governorship candidate

Earlier, a high court barred the factional candidate of the party, Ozigbo, from parading himself as the PDP candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

The court sitting in Awka, the state capital, gave the order pending the determination of a suit before it.

The legal action seeks to nullify the parallel congress held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka in which Ozigbo emerged winner with 62 votes.

Allegations of fraud trails N276mn made from sale of PDP nomination forms

Meanwhile, the PDP is said to be heading towards another crisis over N276 million raised from the sales of nomination forms for the Anambra state gubernatorial election.

Fillers from the party indicate that electoral officers who participated in the Anambra PDP gubernatorial primary exercise are unhappy over the inability of the party to pay them the N100, 000 traveling allowance budgeted for the exercise, nearly one month after conducting the exercise.

According to them, they used their personal money to travel to Anambra for the exercise, pay for their accommodation as well as fed themselves, yet the party has been unable to pay their travel costs.

Source: Legit