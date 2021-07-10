There is a disagreement in the Peoples Democratic Party over which candidate would represent the party in the November 6, 2021, governorship election in Anambra state

A high court sitting in Anambra state has commenced the process of determining who is the bona fide candidate of the party in the coming election

Justice Obiora Nwabunike said pending the court's ruling, no politician has the legal right to lay claim to the PDP governorship ticket in Anambra state

Awka, Anambra state - There is uncertainty in Peoples Democratic Party after a high court barred the factional candidate of the party, Valentine Ozigbo, from parading himself as the PDP candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

This Day reported that the court sitting in Awka, the state capital, gave the order pending the determination of a suit before it.

The order issued by Justice Obiora Nwabunike was in respect to the suit with the number, A/230/2021, filed by Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

The legal action seeks to nullify the parallel congress held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka in which Ozigbo emerged winner with 62 votes.

Court issues order to INEC

The Sun reported that the judge also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to accept any individual presented by the PDP as its governorship candidate until the outcome of a suit brought before it is determined.

The order read.

“The defendants are hereby ordered and directed to await the determination or outcome of this suit and restrained from presenting, receiving, parading, or accepting any person as the governorship candidate of the 2nd defendant’s party for the governorship election fixed for November 6, 2021 to elect governor of Anambra State.''

