The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau, has said the state assembly’s plan to proceed with an impeachment proceeding on Thursday against him is indecorous and unlawful.

Briefing newsmen in his office on Thursday, the deputy governor said the action by the state’s House of Assembly constitutes disobedience to the court order and will be tantamount to a flagrant breach of law.

“As you are aware, my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has instituted an action at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the vires of Zamfara State House of Assembly as presently constituted to commence impeachment or any other proceeding against me as elected on PDP platform.

“The Federal High Court has granted an order directing the maintenance of the status quo ante bellum on the 19th day of July 2021.

“The order was served on the Chief Judge of Zamfara State, Zamfara State House of Assembly and Governor of Zamfara State.

“Despite the foregoing state of affairs, the speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and the House of Assembly has now embarked on steps and actions to overreach the pending suit, disobey the court order and render the effect of the suit nugatory.

“I’m constrained to draw the attention of the public to this ugly situation in the hope that well-meaning citizens and people of goodwill will call the Zamfara State House of Assembly to order and impress upon them the need to obey the subsisting court order,” the deputy governor added.

Abuja court stops planned impeachment of PDP deputy governor

Earlier, a Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order restraining the Zamfara state House of Assembly from impeaching the deputy governor of the state, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The court issued the order on Monday, July 19, after granting an ex parte motion filed by a lawyer, Ogwu James Onoja, on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As part of the order, Justice Obiora Egwuatu also retrained the governor of Zamfara state and the chief judge of the state from holding proceedings relating to any planned impeachment of Mahdi Gusau.

