Popular actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has taken to social media to thank God with throwback photos

Akindele posed with Doris Simeon, Uche Jombo, Georgina Onuoha and other Nollywood babes who took over the screens way back

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section with hilarious remarks as they commended her journey so far

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has come a long way in the entertainment industry and she recently took to social media with proof.

The filmmaker shared throwback photos of herself with some other Nollywood babes, Uche Jombo, Georgina Onuoha, Doris Simeon and others.

Hilarious reactions followed Funke Akindele's throwback photos Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption, the actress thanked God for their journey and asked fans to tag other actresses in the photo.

She wrote:

"Chai!! We thank God!! Please Tag who you recognize in these pictures. #throwbackthursday."

See the photos below:

Nigerians react

Some of the actresses in the photos as well as fans dropped comments. Read some of them below:

Symply_tacha:

"The growth is breathtaking."

Oluwakaponeski:

"Big sis. This choker and the way your neck is holding it needs a movie oh. Part 1 and 2."

Georginaonuoha:

"Funkeeee!!! Humble beginnings. We thank God for his many blessings. @debbinphotography see your handiwork."

Sir_efex:

"I didn’t laugh o."

Uchejombo:

"Wow. We thank you lord."

Deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Aunty funke please unfollow me."

Thespiceplater:

"I need to know days."

Source: Legit.ng