Nollywood actor and businessman, Williams Uchemba, recently made an appreciative post in his wife, Brunella Oscar's honour

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a video of himself and his wife travelling and accompanied it with sweet words

Uchemba described Oscar as a superhuman who put her career on hold to help him achieve his dreams and goals

Williams Uchemba recently honoured his beautiful wife, Brunella Oscar, with a heartfelt message in which he showed appreciation to her.

The actor appreciated his wife in the post. Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Wives appreciation day

The Nollywood actor and businessman shared a video with his wife, and in the caption, celebrated her alongside other wives who make life easy for their husbands.

According to Uchemba, Oscar, who is a medical practitioner abroad, put her career on hold to help him with his. The actor went on to declare the day as a wives appreciation day.

In his words:

"S/O to all the wives that make life easy for their husbandI want to appreciate my wife and all the wives out there. Being a wife is tasking enough and being the wife of someone who is everywhere is another level of superhuman, and that is who you are. You put your medical profession on hold to help me build my goals and dreams, handling most of my business like I would still amazes me. Thank you! And thank you to all the wives out there that make life peaceful and easy for their husbands. You guys are the real MVPs. That being said I declare today WIVES APPRECIATION DAY "

See post below:

Reactions from fans

medlinboss:

"Awwwww my power couple this was so sweet to watch, it’s the caption for me. God bless you for putting a smile on her face #love lives here."

kehindefeyijimi

"Thank you sir for appreciating us specially."

funmi_balogun

"Wow I smiled truout dis video sha.... Love is sweet abeg..... Forever together IJN."

Source: Legit.ng