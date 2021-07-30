A University of Ibadan graduate, Alada Bukola Fatimah has emerged as the overall best graduating student of Nigerian Law School

The young lady, who was the best law graduating student of UI, has been celebrated by her university's student union

Congratulatory messages poured in for the brilliant young lady as Nigerians flooded the comment section of the post

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian lady identified as Alada Bukola Fatimah has has been celebrated by the University of Ibadan (UI) students' union after emerging as the overall best graduating student of Nigerian Law School.

Adorable photos of Fatimah was shared on the union's Facebook page as it listed the young lady's academic achievements.

The young lady has been celebrated on social media for her outstanding performance at the Nigerian Law School. Photo credit: Official Group of the Students' Union Group, University of Ibadan

Source: Facebook

She was outstanding in UI

Fatimah has been recording academic success before now as she was the best graduating law student of her university (2019 session).

According to the union, the first class graduate was the valedictorian at the 2020 convocation of the university.

The union's post read in part:

"2020 Convocation University Valedictorian. 2021 NLS Overall Best Graduating Student. Billed as 2021 Honoree, Special Recognition for Outstanding Academic Excellence Award (WOUWO Dinner Noché Dé Elites 2021)."

Congratulations pour in for Fatimah

Nigerians on Facebook congratulated the young lady in the comment section.

Ajayi Temitope Michael said:

"Congrats to this amazing young lady. This is what it means to be a 'slay queen'!"

Ifeanyi Ikenna Augustine commented:

"That's awesome! Congratulations."

Emiola Oluseye wrote:

"Congratulations to you."

Muhydeen Emdy Ogunola said:

"Big congratulations."

UNILAG celebrates its overall best graduating student with 4.98 CGPA, Nigerians react

The University of Lagos, Akoka, has celebrated its overall best graduating student of the 2018/2019 academic session, Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji, who had a CGPA of 4.98.

Taking to its Facebook page to celebrate the brilliant student who bagged a BSc in mechanical engineering, the school posted a photo of him and wished the young man greater heights in life.

UNILAG's post read:

"Behold the Overall Best Graduating Student of the 2018/2019 academic session of the University of Lagos."

Source: Legit