The University of Lagos, Akoka, has celebrated its overall best graduating student of the 2018/2019 academic session, Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji, who had a CGPA of 4.98.

Taking to its Facebook page to celebrate the brilliant student who bagged a BSc in mechanical engineering, the school posted a photo of him and wished the young man greater heights in life.

The young man has been celebrated on social media for his achievement. Photo credit: UNILAG

Source: Facebook

UNILAG's post read:

"Behold the Overall Best Graduating Student of the 2018/2019 academic session of the University of Lagos

"ALIMI, Ibrahim Adedeji with CGPA of 4.98, B.Sc., Mechanical Engineering. We celebrate you and wish you greater heights in life.

"Hearty cheers to your best life yet"

The school also took to its LinkedIn page to celebrate Adedeji.

Social media celebrates the young man

Celebrating Adedeji, Charity Nwite on Facebook said:

"Wow... Congratulations."

Balogun Mariam Temitope commented:

"Congratulations greatest Akokite,Go out and shine more brighter."

Olusegun Gbadebo wrote:

"Congratulations and the greater heights boy !"

"Mutiu Adekunle Adegbola. Alhamdulillah. Baarakallahu fee. Hope the government will reward academic excellence well as the entertainers are rewarded?"

Lady bags seven awards

Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe, reaped the fruits of hard work as she graduated with distinction in internal medicine.

Taking to her Twitter page to celebrate her win, Dr Ndukwe who finished from Imo State University, Owerri, said she bagged seven awards including best in paediatrics, biochemistry, and physiology.

Expressing gratitude on the social media platform, she said it was impossible for her to contain her joy.

In her words:

"I'm super grateful. I can't contain my Joy. CONGRATULATIONS to me."

Source: Legit