Borno - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has inaugurated 1,000 volunteer hunters to complement the efforts of security agencies on counter-insurgency in the state.

Addressing the hunters in Khaddamari village, Jere local government area of Borno, Zulum commended them for the sacrifice and support to his administration in its sustained efforts for peace and security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying:

“What we are witnessing today is the inauguration of 1,000 members of volunteer hunters to protect the farming communities in four local government areas.”

Why is Nigeria food insecure?

Recall that the Food and Agriculture Organization recently warned that Nigeria is facing a level of food insecurity not seen since 2016-2017, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, rising conflict, and floods.

Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe were listed as the most affected states, and the situation is expected to further deteriorate if urgent actions are not taken.

Famine is imminent in Borno

Governor Zulum had earlier warned that famine is imminent in Borno state unless its farmers can return to their farms.

According to him, thousands of refugees who have returned to their communities have no food and cannot cultivate their farmland.

He stressed that people cannot be allowed to die of hunger, adding that he would not allow a situation where children cannot go to school.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has rubbished reports that the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), is now in charge of Borno, having appointed one Abba Kaka as the governor of the northeast state.

The governor dismissed the report when he spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja recently.

The governor stated that he is very much in charge of the state, adding that the claim by the terrorist group cannot be unauthenticated.

