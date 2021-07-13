Governor Zulum of Borno has revealed that bandits have not taken over the northeast state from him

The governor made this known when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja

According to him, the report that ISWAP had appointed a new governor for the state is authenticated and should be dismissed

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, on Monday dismissed as false, reports that the terrorist group, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), is now in charge of the state.

He said this when he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the planned repatriation of over 200,000 Nigerians displaced by insurgency and residing in Chad, Cameroun and Niger Republic.

Governor Zulum has declared that ISWAP is not in charge of Borno state. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Speaking to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mr Zulum said the reports were not verified.

On the reported election of governor for Borno by the terrorist group, Mr Zulum dismissed the report, saying “the claim remains unauthenticated, I’m fully in charge of the state’’.

It would be recalled that a report had emerged about three weeks ago, claiming that members of ISWAP had appointed Abba Kaka as the governor of Borno, under a new restructured leadership by an interim council.

Mr Zulum, however, dismissed the report, saying: “We are yet to validate the authenticity of this report that ISWAP has appointed a governor in Borno State.

“So, as the governor of the state, I think it’s not right for me to speak on something that I don’t have full knowledge of. This report is not authenticated. You have just seen somebody writing something in one of the…I think it’s on Facebook or something like that.

“You’re a journalist and I think we have to prove reports beyond reasonable doubt, before commenting on such reports.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m the governor of Borno State and I don’t have any information that we have another government in the state. Yes. And I’m very much in charge.”

Governor Zulum cries out, says famine is imminent in Borno over threat to farmers

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Zulum declared that famine is imminent in the state unless its farmers can return to their farms.

The governor told BBC Hausa Service that the situation has become pathetic in the state now. Legit.ng gathered that Zulum said thousands of refugees who have returned to their communities have no food and cannot cultivate their farmland.

He stressed that people cannot be allowed to die of hunger. He added that he would not allow a situation where children cannot go to school. The governor said the non-governmental organisations giving support have done their best but are no longer providing food assistance because they are overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Zulum has reiterated his call for power to shift to the south backing the Southern Governors’ Forum’s resolution on the zoning of the presidential seat in 2023.

The southern governors had said the region should produce Nigeria’s next president based on the principles of equity, and fairness, an assertion Zulum also agreed with.

Source: Legit.ng